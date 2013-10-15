MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on Tuesday because of sluggish local demand and higher carry-forward stocks, though some overseas demand aided prices at lower levels.

* At 1028 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was 0.25 percent lower at 4,716 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It earlier hit a contract low of 4,676 rupees.

* "Demand from exporters has picked up at these levels, but prices are not showing a sharp upside because of huge stocks. The new crop also looks better," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 92 rupees to 4,834 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on weak local demand amid higher spot supplies, while expectations of a higher area under cultivation also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.23 percent at 12,982.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing of jeera has started in some pockets and the overall acreage is likely to go up because of ample rains," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst from Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, supplies were at 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each against an expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 59.5 rupees to 13,312.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)