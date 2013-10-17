MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian turmeric futures bounced
back from a contract low hit early on Thursday on bargain-buying
and hopes of a pickup in local demand.
* At 1119 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for November delivery was up 0.81 percent at 4,742
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX). It earlier hit a contract low of 4,650 rupees.
* "Bargain-buying is seen in turmeric futures on hopes of
some improvement in local buying in the festive season, but
stocks would restrict the upside," said Sudha Acharya, an
analyst from Kotak Commodities.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric edged up 8 rupees to 4,842 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to a rise in local supplies
and sluggish demand from local buyers, while expectations of a
higher area under cultivation also weighed on sentiment.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
was down 0.60 percent at 12,915 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Spot supplies are still high in the local market and
demand is not picking up as expected," said Acharya.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, supplies were at
7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than an expected
3,000-4,000 bags.
* Spot jeera fell 59 rupees to 13,284 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)