MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian turmeric futures bounced back from a contract low hit early on Thursday on bargain-buying and hopes of a pickup in local demand.

* At 1119 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was up 0.81 percent at 4,742 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It earlier hit a contract low of 4,650 rupees.

* "Bargain-buying is seen in turmeric futures on hopes of some improvement in local buying in the festive season, but stocks would restrict the upside," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged up 8 rupees to 4,842 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to a rise in local supplies and sluggish demand from local buyers, while expectations of a higher area under cultivation also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.60 percent at 12,915 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Spot supplies are still high in the local market and demand is not picking up as expected," said Acharya.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, supplies were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than an expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 59 rupees to 13,284 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)