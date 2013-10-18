MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian jeera futures hit a
contract low on Friday due to higher spot supplies, subdued
local demand and prospects of a greater area under cultivation.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 1001 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for
November delivery was down 1.47 percent at 12,730 rupees
per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 12,685 rupees earlier
in the day.
* "Even at the fag end of the season, spot supplies are high
but demand is not improving. New season sowing is also expected
to be higher and this may further weigh on prices," said Jay
Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg
each, higher than an expected 3,000-4,000 bags.
* Spot jeera fell 55 rupees to 13,229 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures slipped on large carry forward
stocks and weak demand.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery was down 0.97 percent at 4,700 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* "Huge carryover stocks as well as no reports of crop
damage due to cyclone Phailin may continue to pressurize
prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Spot turmeric fell 9 rupees to 4,833 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)