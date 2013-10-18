MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Friday due to higher spot supplies, subdued local demand and prospects of a greater area under cultivation.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1001 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 1.47 percent at 12,730 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 12,685 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Even at the fag end of the season, spot supplies are high but demand is not improving. New season sowing is also expected to be higher and this may further weigh on prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than an expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 55 rupees to 13,229 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures slipped on large carry forward stocks and weak demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was down 0.97 percent at 4,700 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Huge carryover stocks as well as no reports of crop damage due to cyclone Phailin may continue to pressurize prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric fell 9 rupees to 4,833 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)