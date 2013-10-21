MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Monday, weighed down by the start of sowing, hopes of a higher area under cultivation and large spot supplies.

* Farmers have started sowing jeera in some areas and it would gain pace from the next week. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1120 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.71 percent at 12,567.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,530 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sowing of jeera has started at some places and this is weighing on sentiment. The weather is conducive and the total area may be higher than the previous year," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than an expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera rose 28.5 rupees to 13,137.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some export demand, while positive cues from the spot market at lower prices also supported sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was up 1.42 percent at 4,840 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Lower-level buying is seen in turmeric futures, but it is unlikely to sustain at higher prices because carry-forward stocks are higher," said Acharya.

* There was some fresh export demand for turmeric at lower prices, which could increase if prices stabilise around these levels, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric rose 64 rupees to 4,900 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)