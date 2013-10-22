MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian jeera futures rose on Tuesday due to value buying, though expectations of a higher area under cultivation, higher-than-expected spot supplies and subdued local demand limited the upside.

* Farmers have started sowing jeera in some areas and it would gain pace from the next week. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0839 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was up 0.38 percent at 12,630 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,530 rupees on Monday.

* "The trend in jeera looks weak because sowing is likely to be higher than the previous year. Fundamentals are weak in jeera," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst from Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 41.5 rupees to 13,096 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some export demand, though large stocks, subdued local demand and conducive weather for the sown crop restricted the gains.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was up 0.58 percent at 4,862 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Any sharp upside is unlikely because stocks are high in turmeric and demand is lower-than-expected from local buyers and exporters," said Reddy.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric edged down 7 rupees to 4,893 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* There was some fresh export demand for turmeric at lower prices, which could increase if prices stabilise around those levels, spot traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)