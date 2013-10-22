Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian jeera futures rose on Tuesday due to value buying, though expectations of a higher area under cultivation, higher-than-expected spot supplies and subdued local demand limited the upside.
* Farmers have started sowing jeera in some areas and it would gain pace from the next week. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0839 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was up 0.38 percent at 12,630 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,530 rupees on Monday.
* "The trend in jeera looks weak because sowing is likely to be higher than the previous year. Fundamentals are weak in jeera," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst from Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.
* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.
* Spot jeera fell 41.5 rupees to 13,096 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on some export demand, though large stocks, subdued local demand and conducive weather for the sown crop restricted the gains.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was up 0.58 percent at 4,862 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Any sharp upside is unlikely because stocks are high in turmeric and demand is lower-than-expected from local buyers and exporters," said Reddy.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.
* Spot turmeric edged down 7 rupees to 4,893 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* There was some fresh export demand for turmeric at lower prices, which could increase if prices stabilise around those levels, spot traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.