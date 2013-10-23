MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian jeera futures rose on
Wednesday on buying at lower levels supported by some export
demand, though expectations of higher area under cultivation and
large spot supplies capped the gains.
* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas and would gain
pace from next week. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown
from October and farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten
the land for sowing.
* At 0933 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for
November delivery was up 0.51 percent at 12,700 rupees
per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX). It has fallen more than 13 percent between Sept. 3 and
Oct. 22.
* "Jeera prices have come down significantly and this is a
good opportunity to buy. Export demand has also picked up and is
likely to gain further," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg
each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.
* Spot jeera fell 40 rupees to 13,079 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in local demand in
the festive season and on export inquiries though large stocks
limited the upside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery was up 1.17 percent at 4,848 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* "Turmeric prices should improve from these levels as local
and export demand are expected to pick up," said Suresh
Chaudhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Spot turmeric rose 13 rupees to 4,906 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad. Indian will celebrate Diwali in the first week of
November.
* There was some fresh export demand for turmeric at lower
prices, which could increase if prices stabilise around those
levels, spot traders said.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)