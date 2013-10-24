MUMBAI Oct 24 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Thursday due to hopes of a greater area under cultivation, higher-than-expected spot supplies and stocks from the old crop.

* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0934 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.14 percent at 12,610 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 12,525 rupees earlier. It has fallen more than 13 percent between Sept. 3 and Oct. 23.

* "Sowing activities will gain pace after Diwali. Total area under cultivation is expected to be higher this season," said Samir Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 32 rupees to 13,084 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to lower-than-expected demand from overseas buyers, mounting stocks from the old crop and conducive weather for the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was down 0.78 percent at 4,864 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Exports are weak at these prices but local demand has picked up ahead of the festival. Prices may remain range-bound to weak because stocks are huge," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Indians will celebrate the Diwali festival in the first week of November.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric edged up 7.5 rupees to 4,911.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)