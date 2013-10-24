UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI Oct 24 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Thursday due to hopes of a greater area under cultivation, higher-than-expected spot supplies and stocks from the old crop.
* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0934 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.14 percent at 12,610 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 12,525 rupees earlier. It has fallen more than 13 percent between Sept. 3 and Oct. 23.
* "Sowing activities will gain pace after Diwali. Total area under cultivation is expected to be higher this season," said Samir Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.
* Spot jeera fell 32 rupees to 13,084 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to lower-than-expected demand from overseas buyers, mounting stocks from the old crop and conducive weather for the sown crop.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was down 0.78 percent at 4,864 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Exports are weak at these prices but local demand has picked up ahead of the festival. Prices may remain range-bound to weak because stocks are huge," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Indians will celebrate the Diwali festival in the first week of November.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.
* Spot turmeric edged up 7.5 rupees to 4,911.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)