Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 12, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian jeera futures fell on Friday on slack local demand amid higher-than-expected supplies, while expectations of a greater area under cultivation also hurt sentiment.
* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0957 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.73 percent at 12,520 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,465 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Sentiment is down because the sowing activities will pick-up in some days and the total area is likely to increase," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.
* Spot jeera fell 48 rupees to 13,074 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on large carry forward stocks, lower-than-expected export demand and on conducive weather for the sown crop.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was down 1.48 percent at 4,782 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Turmeric futures may trade sideways amid downward bias. Domestic and export demand remains steady. Sufficient stocks at the spot markets are also limiting a major rally in prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.
* Spot turmeric was steady at 4,910 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
