MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian jeera futures fell on Friday on slack local demand amid higher-than-expected supplies, while expectations of a greater area under cultivation also hurt sentiment.

* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0957 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.73 percent at 12,520 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,465 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sentiment is down because the sowing activities will pick-up in some days and the total area is likely to increase," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily supplies at Unjha were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 48 rupees to 13,074 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on large carry forward stocks, lower-than-expected export demand and on conducive weather for the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was down 1.48 percent at 4,782 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Turmeric futures may trade sideways amid downward bias. Domestic and export demand remains steady. Sufficient stocks at the spot markets are also limiting a major rally in prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric was steady at 4,910 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)