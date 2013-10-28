MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian jeera futures rose on Monday on some bargain-buying, supported by hopes of a pick-up in overseas demand. However, large spot supplies and expectations of higher acreage due to ample rains capped the upside.

* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten land for sowing.

* At 0718 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was up 0.70 percent at 12,607.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell more than 14 percent between Sept. 3 and Oct. 26.

* "Some recovery is seen in jeera futures at lower prices but the trend is still weak because the acreage is expected to expand this season," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Acharya expects the November contract to rise to 12,700 rupees by the end of the day.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera rose 36 rupees to 13,094 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and slack export demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was down 0.87 percent at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Turmeric is trading in a broad range of 4,600-5,000 rupees per 100 kg. Higher stocks from the old crop is weighing on prices," said Acharya.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)