MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian turmeric futures fell on Tuesday due to slack demand from local buyers amid mounting stocks while lower-than-expected export demand also weighed on sentiment.

* At 0920 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was down 1.27 percent at 4,818 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Demand is weak from both local and overseas buyers. Prices may fall to 4,690 rupees in the short term," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Spot turmeric fell 22 rupees to 4,874 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged up on some fresh export demand though higher-than-expected spot supplies and expectations of an expanded area under cultivation capped the gains.

* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was up 0.10 percent at 12,610 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand for spices should increase in the festival season. In the short-term prices may gain 100-150 rupees," said Khan.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 37 rupees to 13,057 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)