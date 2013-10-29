MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Tuesday due to slack demand from local buyers amid mounting
stocks while lower-than-expected export demand also weighed on
sentiment.
* At 0920 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for November delivery was down 1.27 percent at 4,818
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Demand is weak from both local and overseas buyers.
Prices may fall to 4,690 rupees in the short term," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities.
* Spot turmeric fell 22 rupees to 4,874 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged up on some fresh export demand
though higher-than-expected spot supplies and expectations of an
expanded area under cultivation capped the gains.
* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin
seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
was up 0.10 percent at 12,610 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Demand for spices should increase in the festival season.
In the short-term prices may gain 100-150 rupees," said Khan.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies were at
7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected
3,000-4,000 bags.
* Spot jeera fell 37 rupees to 13,057 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of
November.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)