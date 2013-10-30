MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian turmeric futures fell to a new contract low on Wednesday due to higher carry forward stocks, subdued local demand and expectations of better crop.

* At 0856 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was down 1.27 percent at 4,670 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 4,636 rupees.

* Carry forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* "Buying is poor despite the festival season. Large stocks and hopes of better crop is weighing on prices," said Nalini Rao, an analyst from India Infoline.

* Spot turmeric fell 30 rupees to 4,846 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures bounced back from a contract low on bargain-buying, supported by expectations of a pick-up in overseas demand offseting large spot supplies and hopes of higher area under cultivation.

* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was up 0.28 percent at 12,540 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract low of 12,425 rupees, a level last seen in early June 2012.

* "Supplies in the local market is still significant and more than the daily demand. The November contract may fall to 12,350 rupees by the end of the day," said Rao.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 56 rupees to 13,022 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)