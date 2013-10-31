MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian turmeric futures fell to
hit a contract low on Thursday on higher carry forward stocks
and subdued demand from exporters.
* At 0843 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for November delivery was down 0.43 percent at 4,584
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 4,560 rupees.
* Carry forward stocks are large from the old crop, while
local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop
from February, spot traders said.
* "The trend is weak because stocks are high. In the
short-term prices may fall further," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.
* Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh was shut today.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged up on value-buying on
expectations of a pick-up in export demand, though
higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better
cultivation on ample rains weighed on sentiment.
* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin
seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
was up 0.16 percent at 12,535 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX. On Wednesday, it hit a contract low of 12,425 rupees, a
level last seen in early June 2012.
* "Any sharp upside is unlikely in jeera because local
demand is not improving and supplies are still high," said
Reddy.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies have
been at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected
3,000-4,000 bags.
* Reddy expects the November contract to trade in the range
of 12,420-12,650 rupees in the intraday session.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)