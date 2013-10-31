MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian turmeric futures fell to hit a contract low on Thursday on higher carry forward stocks and subdued demand from exporters.

* At 0843 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was down 0.43 percent at 4,584 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 4,560 rupees.

* Carry forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* "The trend is weak because stocks are high. In the short-term prices may fall further," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh was shut today.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged up on value-buying on expectations of a pick-up in export demand, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better cultivation on ample rains weighed on sentiment.

* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was up 0.16 percent at 12,535 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. On Wednesday, it hit a contract low of 12,425 rupees, a level last seen in early June 2012.

* "Any sharp upside is unlikely in jeera because local demand is not improving and supplies are still high," said Reddy.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies have been at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Reddy expects the November contract to trade in the range of 12,420-12,650 rupees in the intraday session. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)