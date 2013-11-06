MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian turmeric futures struck a contract low on Wednesday due to mounting stocks, sluggish overseas demand and expectations of better crop.

* At 1000 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was down 0.51 percent at 4,668 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 4,630 rupees.

* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* "The trend is down because stocks are huge and the coming crop also looks better. The December contract may fall to 4,200 rupees in the short term," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* The Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh is closed.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were up on expectations of some improvement in export demand, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better cultivation due to ample rains restricted the upside.

* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was up 0.38 percent at 12,460 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Khan said some export demand has been seen, but any sharp rise is unlikely as sowing is expected to be higher than in the previous year due to good rains.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)