MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian turmeric futures rose on Thursday on expectations of a pick-up in local demand, though higher carry forward stocks and hopes of better crop capped the gains.
* At 1025 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 0.59 percent at 4,738 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Demand from north India may pick up in the following weeks, but export inquiries are below expectations," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.
* At Nizamabad market, spot turmeric was 4,833 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell on higher domestic supplies and prospects of better cultivation on adequate soil moisture.
* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.50 percent at 12,375 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Weather is favourable for sowing operations and soil moisture is adequate for better yields," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha, daily supplies were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
