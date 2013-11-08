MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
MUMBAI Nov 8 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Friday on favourable weather for sowing, prospects of a higher area under cultivation and higher-than-expected supplies.
* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 1009 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was down 0.71 percent at 12,515 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 12,455 rupees earlier in the day.
* "The trend looks weak due to prospects of better sowing but export demand may restrict any sharp fall," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.
* The Unjha market in Gujarat is shut due to Diwali holidays.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to large stocks, subdued exports and on expectations of better crop.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was down 0.63 percent at 4,720 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.
* "The weather is favourable and yields are expected to be better this season," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric was almost steady at 4,832 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
