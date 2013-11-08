MUMBAI Nov 8 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended weak on Friday due to profit-taking after hitting contract highs in the previous day because of lower supplies in the spot market.

* Traders said favourable weather in Rajasthan, the main mustard growing state, has accelerated sowing, raising hopes of a higher coverage this year for the oilseed crop.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.81 percent at 3,913 rupees per 100 kg. 1260

* The key December soyoil contract fell 3.04 percent to close at 722.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December declined 1.51 percent to 3,840 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 50 rupees to 3,917 rupees per 100 kg, soyoil down 11.6 rupees to 740.3 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was quoted at around 3,846 rupees, down 26 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose marginally, snapping a three-session losing streak on bargain-buying, but traders said the contract could fall again due to weak fundamentals.

* The key December contract ended up 0.18 percent at 2,840 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was almost steady at 2,873.00 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on slack local demand, favourable weather for sowing and adequate soil moisture.

* The December chana contract ended down 0.51 percent at 3,126 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 27 rupees to 3,073 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures ended lower on new season supplies amid weak local and overseas demand and expectations of higher production.

* The December contract ended down 1.50 percent at 5,240 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 138 rupees to 5,273 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Friday on favourable weather for sowing, prospects of a higher area under cultivation and higher-than-expected supplies.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery fell 0.79 percent to close at 12,505 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract low of 12,455 rupees earlier in the day.

* The Unjha market in Gujarat is shut due to Diwali holidays.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to large stocks, subdued exports and on expectations of better crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery closed 0.67 percent lower at 4,718 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric was almost steady at 4,832 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)