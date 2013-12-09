MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian jeera futures rose on Monday on some improvement in the local buying and on fresh export demand though good progress of sowing and favourable weather limited the upside.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0948 GMT, the actively traded jeera for December delivery was up 0.38 percent at 12,562.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Some fresh local demand is seen for jeera coupled with export orders, said a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera rose 66.5 rupees to 12,742.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to approaching new season supply and large old stocks though concerns about the quality of the crop due to unfavourable weather in Andhra Pradesh, the top producer, restricted the downside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was down 0.16 percent at 4,950 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Domestic demand is reported to be good at lower price level. A major rally in price is unlikely due to sufficient stocks at the spot markets," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,220 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)