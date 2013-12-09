MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian jeera futures rose on
Monday on some improvement in the local buying and on fresh
export demand though good progress of sowing and favourable
weather limited the upside.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0948 GMT, the actively traded jeera for December
delivery was up 0.38 percent at 12,562.5 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Some fresh local demand is seen for jeera coupled with
export orders, said a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* Spot jeera rose 66.5 rupees to 12,742.5 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to approaching new season
supply and large old stocks though concerns about the quality of
the crop due to unfavourable weather in Andhra Pradesh, the top
producer, restricted the downside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December
delivery was down 0.16 percent at 4,950 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* "Domestic demand is reported to be good at lower price
level. A major rally in price is unlikely due to sufficient
stocks at the spot markets," Kotak Commodities said in a
research note.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,220 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
