MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian turmeric futures fell on Tuesday on mounting stocks from the old crop, lower-than-expected spot demand and the approaching new season supply.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was down 1.46 percent at 5,804 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1004 GMT.

* "Stocks from the old crop are huge and with the harvesting of the new crop, local supplies would increase further," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric fell 8 rupees to 5,198 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were higher due to rising demand from overseas buyers and hopes of a pickup in local buying, though prospects of higher output capped the gains.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery was up 0.27 percent at 12,815 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overseas demand may support prices. However, no major gains are seen as higher sowing this season may keep prices under downside pressure," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot jeera slipped 6.5 rupees to 12,776 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)