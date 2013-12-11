MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian turmeric futures rose on Wednesday on value-buying supported by hopes of a pick-up in export demand, though large carry-forward stocks and the approaching new season supply limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 0.69 percent at 5,858 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1055 GMT. The contract fell 1.22 percent in the previous trade.

* "Export demand is there but below expectations. If domestic prices remain stable then we can expect some improvement in overseas shipments," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric fell 10.5 rupees to 5,177 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures slipped, weighed by ongoing sowing operations and hopes of increased output on favourable weather.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery was down 0.16 percent at 12,767.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Production is expected higher because soil moisture is abundant and the weather is also favourable," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Spot jeera fell 33 rupees to 12,792 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)