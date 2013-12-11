MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Wednesday on value-buying supported by hopes of a pick-up in
export demand, though large carry-forward stocks and the
approaching new season supply limited the upside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery was up 0.69 percent at 5,858 rupees per 100 kg
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at
1055 GMT. The contract fell 1.22 percent in the previous trade.
* "Export demand is there but below expectations. If
domestic prices remain stable then we can expect some
improvement in overseas shipments," said Punamchand Gupta, a
trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Spot turmeric fell 10.5 rupees to 5,177 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures slipped, weighed by ongoing sowing
operations and hopes of increased output on favourable weather.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera for March delivery was
down 0.16 percent at 12,767.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Production is expected higher because soil moisture is
abundant and the weather is also favourable," said Samir
Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat
state.
* Spot jeera fell 33 rupees to 12,792 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)