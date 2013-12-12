Indian shares recover broadly on global cues; financials lead gains
MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday on due to mounting stocks while the approaching new season supply amid lower-than-expected demand weighed on sentiment.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was down 1.16 percent at 5,790 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1029 GMT.
* "Stocks are higher and supplies are expected to increase from January-February but demand is not picking up as expected. Overseas inquiries are also below expectations," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.
* Spot turmeric edged up 6 rupees to 5,183 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged up after hitting a contract low early on Thursday on some short-covering, but ongoing sowing operations and hopes of increased output weighed on sentiment.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera for March delivery edged up 0.04 percent at 12,737.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after falling to 12,550 rupees earlier.
* "Any major gains are unlikely in jeera because higher sowing this season may keep prices under check," Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Spot jeera fell 8 rupees to 12,784 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
