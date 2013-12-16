MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high on Monday due to concerns about the quality of crop because of excess rains in Andhra Pradesh state and as farmers hold back stocks on expectations of higher prices.

* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 1.69 percent at 6,246 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1028 GMT, after hitting a contract high of 6,350 rupees.

* "Turmeric production is expected to be hit because of excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh. Prices are unlikely to fall from these levels and would trade in a range of 100-200 rupees (from the current levels)," said R.K.Vishwanath, a trader from Erode, Tamil Nadu.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric rose 69 rupees to 5,296 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on expectations of higher output due to favourable weather and good progress in sowing.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery fell 0.25 percent to 13,010 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Expectations of higher output are weighing on sentiment but overseas demand is supporting prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Spot jeera rose 20 rupees to 12,882 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)