MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian turmeric futures hit a
contract high on Tuesday as farmers hold back supplies on
expectation of higher prices and on worries about the quality of
crop because of excess rains in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in
the country.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery was up 1.31 percent at 6,338 rupees per 100 kg
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at
1008 GMT, after hitting a contract high of 6,456 rupees.
* "Turmeric is seen trading firm until the new crop arrives
in the market," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad,
a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Spot turmeric rose 41 rupees to 5,339 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to good progress in sowing and
on favourable weather and prospects of higher output.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for
sowing.
* The actively traded jeera for March delivery fell
0.62 percent to 12,920 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Production is likely to be higher than the previous year
because soil moisture is abundant and sowing activities are
going on well," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a
key market in Gujarat state.
* Spot jeera fell 42 rupees to 12,840 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)