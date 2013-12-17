MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high on Tuesday as farmers hold back supplies on expectation of higher prices and on worries about the quality of crop because of excess rains in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 1.31 percent at 6,338 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1008 GMT, after hitting a contract high of 6,456 rupees.

* "Turmeric is seen trading firm until the new crop arrives in the market," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric rose 41 rupees to 5,339 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to good progress in sowing and on favourable weather and prospects of higher output.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery fell 0.62 percent to 12,920 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Production is likely to be higher than the previous year because soil moisture is abundant and sowing activities are going on well," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Spot jeera fell 42 rupees to 12,840 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)