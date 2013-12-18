MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian turmeric futures fell on Wednesday as traders chose to book profit after a four-session rally, while weak export demand also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was down 0.38 percent at 6,370 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1033 GMT. It hit a contract high of 6,456 rupees on Tuesday.

* "Export demand is not picking up as expected. Supplies would increase with the harvest of the new crop," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country.

* Spot turmeric rose 54.5 rupees to 5,411 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on subdued spot demand, hopes of higher area under cultivation and favourable weather.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery fell 0.33 percent to 12,900 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Daily supplies are still high in the local market amid weak spot demand. Prices may fall further in the short term," said Acharya.

* Spot jeera fell 64 rupees to 12,819 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Acharya expects the March contract to find support at 12,740 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)