MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Thursday due to a pick-up in local buying while some fresh
export inquiries and concerns over the quality of the crop due
to excess rains in Andhra Pradesh also aided sentiment.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery was up 2.79 percent at 6,556 rupees per 100 kg
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at
1045 GMT.
* "Turmeric futures may trade on a positive note on crop
concerns in Andhra Pradesh as well as on overseas demand.
However, huge carry-over stocks and poor quality stocks may cap
sharp gains," Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in
the country. Spot turmeric rose 25 rupees to 5,461 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on export demand, though
expectations of increased production and higher-than-expected
supplies restricted the upside.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
rose 0.66 percent to 12,992.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Export demand is supporting prices, but the short-term
trend looks weak because production is expected higher," said
Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat
state.
* Spot jeera rose 96 rupees to 12,915 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)