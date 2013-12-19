MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian turmeric futures rose on Thursday due to a pick-up in local buying while some fresh export inquiries and concerns over the quality of the crop due to excess rains in Andhra Pradesh also aided sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 2.79 percent at 6,556 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1045 GMT.

* "Turmeric futures may trade on a positive note on crop concerns in Andhra Pradesh as well as on overseas demand. However, huge carry-over stocks and poor quality stocks may cap sharp gains," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country. Spot turmeric rose 25 rupees to 5,461 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on export demand, though expectations of increased production and higher-than-expected supplies restricted the upside.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery rose 0.66 percent to 12,992.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is supporting prices, but the short-term trend looks weak because production is expected higher," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Spot jeera rose 96 rupees to 12,915 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)