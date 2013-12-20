MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday due to higher stocks and lower-than-expected export demand, though concerns over the quality of crop in Andhra Pradesh due to excess rains restricted the downside.

* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was down 0.70 percent at 6,516 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0952 GMT.

* "Stocks are higher from the old crop amid lower-than-expected demand from exporters," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric rose 17 rupees to 5,478 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on good progress of sowing and favourable weather, raising prospects of higher production.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery fell 0.27 percent to 12,940 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Jeera production is expected higher this season. In the short term, prices are likely to be lower," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Spot jeera fell 59 rupees to 12,856 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)