MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Monday on large stocks from the old crop amid sluggish local
demand, while the approaching new season supply also weighed on
sentiment.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in
the country.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery was down 1.90 percent at 6,208 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at
1006 GMT.
* "Demand for exports is moderate but local buying is very
weak. Higher carry-forward stocks are weighing on sentiment,"
said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra
Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 67 rupees to 5,421 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell on prospects of higher sowing due
to the good progress of sowing and favourable weather.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
fell 0.54 percent to 12,855 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Weak domestic demand and higher sowing are expected to
keep jeera prices under pressure, said an analyst from Angel
Commodities.
* Spot jeera fell 88 rupees to 12,754 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
