MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday on large stocks from the old crop amid sluggish local demand, while the approaching new season supply also weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was down 1.90 percent at 6,208 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1006 GMT.

* "Demand for exports is moderate but local buying is very weak. Higher carry-forward stocks are weighing on sentiment," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 67 rupees to 5,421 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on prospects of higher sowing due to the good progress of sowing and favourable weather.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery fell 0.54 percent to 12,855 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Weak domestic demand and higher sowing are expected to keep jeera prices under pressure, said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Spot jeera fell 88 rupees to 12,754 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)