MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian jeera futures fell on Tuesday due to expectations of increased production as sowing is progressing well, while higher stocks from the old crop also weighed.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was down 1.38 percent to 12,497.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1107 GMT.

* "The weather is favourable and soil moisture is sufficient. Jeera production is expected to be higher this season," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Spot jeera fell 20 rupees to 12,714 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to large stocks and the approaching new season supply, though some fresh export demand limited the downside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was down 0.26 percent at 6,134 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Some fresh export demand has come, but the overall trend is weak because carry-forward stocks are high," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric edged up 11 rupees to 5,415 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)