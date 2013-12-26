MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian jeera futures rose on Thursday on some export inquiries though prospects of increased production and higher stocks from the old crop capped the gains.

* Jeera sowing is progressing well in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 0.62 percent to 12,582.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1118 GMT.

* "Export demand is improving and is expected to stay firm at these levels. Overseas demand is likely to support prices, said Samir Mahendra Shah, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Spot jeera fell 16 rupees to 12,698 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in local and export demand while concerns about the quality of the crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh also aided sentiment.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January. Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 3.98 percent at 6,380 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Quality concerns after excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh are keeping prices firm," said a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 53 rupees to 5,468 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)