MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian jeera futures rose on
Thursday on some export inquiries though prospects of increased
production and higher stocks from the old crop capped the gains.
* Jeera sowing is progressing well in the key cultivating
areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for
sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
was up 0.62 percent to 12,582.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1118 GMT.
* "Export demand is improving and is expected to stay firm
at these levels. Overseas demand is likely to support prices,
said Samir Mahendra Shah, a key market in Gujarat state.
* Spot jeera fell 16 rupees to 12,698 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in local and
export demand while concerns about the quality of the crop in
top producer Andhra Pradesh also aided sentiment.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January. Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric
cultivating state in the country.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery was up 3.98 percent at 6,380 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* "Quality concerns after excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh
are keeping prices firm," said a trader from Nizamabad in Andhra
Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric rose 53 rupees to 5,468 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)