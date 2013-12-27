MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian jeera futures fell on
Friday on prospects of better crop due to higher area under
cultivation, and large stocks from the old crop.
* Jeera sowing is progressing well in the key cultivating
areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for
sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
was down 1.19 percent at 12,447.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1031
GMT.
* "Jeera production is expected higher as the area under
cultivation has expanded and yields are also likely to be good
because of ample rains," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
* Spot jeera edged down 6 rupees to 12,705 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to large stocks and as the
approaching new supply season outweighed concerns about the
quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery fell 1.82 percent to 6,264 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Large carry-forward stocks and weak overseas demand are
keeping turmeric prices under pressure, said an analyst from
Angel Commodities.
* Spot turmeric rose 36 rupees to 5,517 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)