MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian jeera futures fell on Friday on prospects of better crop due to higher area under cultivation, and large stocks from the old crop.

* Jeera sowing is progressing well in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was down 1.19 percent at 12,447.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1031 GMT.

* "Jeera production is expected higher as the area under cultivation has expanded and yields are also likely to be good because of ample rains," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Spot jeera edged down 6 rupees to 12,705 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to large stocks and as the approaching new supply season outweighed concerns about the quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 1.82 percent to 6,264 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Large carry-forward stocks and weak overseas demand are keeping turmeric prices under pressure, said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Spot turmeric rose 36 rupees to 5,517 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)