MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian jeera futures rose on
Monday on a pick-up in local demand, though prospects of better
crop due to higher area under cultivation and large stocks
capped the gains.
* Jeera sowing has come to an end in the key cultivating
areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for
sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
was up 0.38 percent at 12,577.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1026 GMT.
* "Local demand has picked up but any major upside is
unlikely because acreage has increased and stocks are also
high," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Spot jeera rose 38 rupees to 12,699 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns about the
quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh due to heavy
rains, though higher carry forward stocks limited the upside.
* The approaching new supply season also seen weighing on
sentiment.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery rose 1.33 percent to 6,408 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* "Concerns about the yield in Andhra Pradesh due to
excessive rains are supporting the upside in prices," said
Acharya.
* Spot turmeric rose 31 rupees to 5,548 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)