MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian jeera futures rose on Monday on a pick-up in local demand, though prospects of better crop due to higher area under cultivation and large stocks capped the gains.

* Jeera sowing has come to an end in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 0.38 percent at 12,577.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1026 GMT.

* "Local demand has picked up but any major upside is unlikely because acreage has increased and stocks are also high," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot jeera rose 38 rupees to 12,699 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns about the quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains, though higher carry forward stocks limited the upside.

* The approaching new supply season also seen weighing on sentiment.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery rose 1.33 percent to 6,408 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Concerns about the yield in Andhra Pradesh due to excessive rains are supporting the upside in prices," said Acharya.

* Spot turmeric rose 31 rupees to 5,548 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)