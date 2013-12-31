MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian jeera futures rose on
Tuesday on fresh export demand, though expectations of higher
production and large stocks limited the upside.
* Jeera sowing has come to an end in the key cultivating
areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for
sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
was up 0.52 percent at 12,607.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0938 GMT.
* "Export demand is good and could improve further in coming
days, but upside will be limited. Area under jeera cultivation
has expanded this season and we expect a good crop," said Samir
Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 56 rupees to 12,675 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose to their intra-day maximum
limit, supported by concerns about the quality of crop in top
producer Andhra Pradesh on excessive rains and on local demand.
* However, large stocks and the approaching new supply
season could weigh on prices at higher levels, spot traders
said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery rose 3.99 percent to 6,616 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* "Export demand and crop concern in Andhra Pradesh is
supporting the upside in prices," said an analyst from Angel
Commodities.
* Spot turmeric rose 59 rupees to 5,600 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)