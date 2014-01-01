MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian jeera futures fell on Wednesday due to expanded area under cultivation and conducive weather that brightened the prospects of higher production and large stocks.

* Jeera sowing has come to an end in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was down 0.24 percent at 12,577.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1037 GMT.

* "Jeera production is likely to be higher as farmers have expanded the area under cultivation. Supplies from the new season crop would further weigh on prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Supplies from the new season crop usually start from Feb. end-March.

* Spot jeera rose 11 rupees to 12,724 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures edged up on export demand while concerns about the quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh due to excessive rains also aided sentiment.

* However, large stocks and the approaching new supply season restricted the upside, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery rose 0.12 percent to 6,624 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Turmeric futures may trade on a positive note today supported by export demand as well as crop concerns in Andhra Pradesh. However, huge carryover stocks cap sharp gains," Angel Commodities said in a research note. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)