MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose more than 2.5 percent to their highest level in nearly two weeks on export demand, though large stocks and expectations of higher production kept the upside limited.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 2.15 percent at 12,802.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0803 GMT, after hitting a high of 12,947.50 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 23.

* "We are holding a bearish view on jeera," said Ramesh Chenchala, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding support was seen at 12,600/12,400 rupees.

* Spot jeera rose 68.3 rupees to 12,810 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures edged down, weighed by large stocks ahead of new season supplies.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 0.33 percent to 6,590 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Buying is advised at 6,500 rupees for a target of 6,700/6,900 rupees, said Chenchala.

* Spot turmeric rose 19.70 rupees to 5,683.30 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)