MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose more than 2.5 percent to their highest level in
nearly two weeks on export demand, though large stocks and
expectations of higher production kept the upside limited.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
was up 2.15 percent at 12,802.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0803 GMT,
after hitting a high of 12,947.50 rupees, a level last seen on
Dec. 23.
* "We are holding a bearish view on jeera," said Ramesh
Chenchala, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding support was
seen at 12,600/12,400 rupees.
* Spot jeera rose 68.3 rupees to 12,810 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures edged down, weighed by large stocks
ahead of new season supplies.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery fell 0.33 percent to 6,590 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Buying is advised at 6,500 rupees for a target of
6,700/6,900 rupees, said Chenchala.
* Spot turmeric rose 19.70 rupees to 5,683.30 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
