MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Friday, hurt by higher carry-forward stocks, expectations of higher production and sluggish demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was down 0.37 percent at 12,785 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0931 GMT.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* "The sentiment in jeera is weak because sowing is good and the overall production is expected higher. However, export demand is not improving as expected," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 51.5 rupees to 12,790.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to lower-level buying supported by firm cues from the spot market and on some fresh export demand.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery rose 3.59 percent to 6,754 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 1.39 percent in the previous session.

* "Some fresh demand is seen from the north Indian buyers coupled with overseas inquiries," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 57 rupees to 5,765 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)