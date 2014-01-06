BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Monday due to higher area under cultivation, expectations of increased production and subdued demand.
* At 1029 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was down 0.96 percent at 12,592.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* "Supplies are likely to remain high this season because production is expected higher and carry-forward stocks are also large," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.
* Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.
* Spot jeera fell 51 rupees to 12,716 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures dropped due to large stocks from the old crop, approaching supplies from the new season crop and below-expected overseas demand.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 0.85 percent to 6,800 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Domestic supplies are expected to remain high in the short term due to approaching new season supply while old stocks are also high," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric rose 57 rupees to 5,853 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad on concerns about the quality of the crop in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
