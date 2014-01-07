MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures hit a contract low on Tuesday as increased area under
cultivation and conducive weather raised hopes of higher
production.
* At 1041 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March
delivery was down 0.68 percent at 12,420 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The contract hit a low of 12,270 rupees earlier in the
day, the weakest level since Dec. 3.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for
sowing.
* "Stocks from the old crop are large and production is also
likely to be higher than the previous year. Sentiment is weak in
jeera in the short-term," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from
Unjha, Gujarat.
* Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the
market from mid-February.
* Spot jeera fell 50 rupees to 12,681 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on lower-than-expected export
demand, higher carry-forward stocks and on expected supplies
from the new season crop.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery fell 1.11 percent to 6,762 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* "Buyers are staying away from the market on hopes of a
further drop in prices as supplies from the new season harvest
would start soon," said Surendra Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric rose 8 rupees to 5,861 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad on concerns about the quality of the crop in Andhra
Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)