MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a contract low on Tuesday as increased area under cultivation and conducive weather raised hopes of higher production.

* At 1041 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was down 0.68 percent at 12,420 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract hit a low of 12,270 rupees earlier in the day, the weakest level since Dec. 3.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* "Stocks from the old crop are large and production is also likely to be higher than the previous year. Sentiment is weak in jeera in the short-term," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera fell 50 rupees to 12,681 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on lower-than-expected export demand, higher carry-forward stocks and on expected supplies from the new season crop.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 1.11 percent to 6,762 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Buyers are staying away from the market on hopes of a further drop in prices as supplies from the new season harvest would start soon," said Surendra Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 8 rupees to 5,861 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad on concerns about the quality of the crop in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)