MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Thursday on weak spot demand, prospects of higher production due to increased area under cultivation and favourable weather.

* At 1004 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was down 0.46 percent at 12,487.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract hit a low of 12,270 rupees on Jan. 7, its weakest level since Dec. 3.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* "Jeera production is expected to rise this season and supplies would be adequate in the coming months," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* The March contract may fall to 12,350-12,100 rupees in the short term, Reddy said.

* Spot jeera fell 62 rupees to 12,620 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on subdued exports and large carry-forward stocks while approaching supplies from the new season crop also weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 1.26 percent to 6,734 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "High stocks from the previous crop are weighing on the sentiment. The April contract may fall to 6,500 rupees in the next 1-2 days," said Reddy.

* Spot turmeric fell 50 rupees to 5,843 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)