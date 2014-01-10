MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on Friday due to overseas demand, though increased area under cultivation and conducive weather raising prospects of higher production restricted the upside.

* India exported 67,500 tonnes of cumin seed during April-September 2013, up from 35,018 tonnes in the year-earlier period, data from the Spices Board of India showed.

* At 0940 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 0.30 percent at 12,560 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Overseas demand is good for Indian jeera as supplies from other destinations are weak," said Mukesh Patel, a trader and exporter from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under the cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* "The trend in the short term looks weak because sowing is higher and production is expected to be more than the previous year," said Patel.

* Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera fell 41 rupees to 12,623 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns about the quality of the crop, though high stocks from last year's crop and approaching supplies from the new season harvest weighed on sentiment.

* Around 1,000 bags of 70 kg each arrived from the new crop in the local market at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh state on Friday.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* "Excessive rains have hit the quality of the crop. The arrivals that came today have high moisture content," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery rose 1.43 percent to 6,816 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,842 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)