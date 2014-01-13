MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Monday on higher acreage and prospects of increased production, though export demand limited the downside.

* India exported 67,500 tonnes of cumin seed during April-September 2013, up from 35,018 tonnes in the year-earlier period, data from the Spices Board of India showed.

* At 1026 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was down 1.06 percent at 12,415 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Farmers have expanded the area under cultivation and so far weather conditions are also favourable. The trend looks weak because stocks are also high from the old crop," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader and exporter from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under the cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera fell 25 rupees to 12,632 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on large stocks, weak overseas demand and approaching supplies from the new season harvest, though concerns about yield in top-producer Andhra Pradesh state restricted the downside.

* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* "It is likely to trade range-bound. Yield concerns in Andhra Pradesh may keep prices firm," said an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 0.24 percent to 6,774 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)