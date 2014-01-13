MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Monday on higher acreage and prospects of
increased production, though export demand limited the downside.
* India exported 67,500 tonnes of cumin seed during
April-September 2013, up from 35,018 tonnes in the year-earlier
period, data from the Spices Board of India showed.
* At 1026 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March
delivery was down 1.06 percent at 12,415 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Farmers have expanded the area under cultivation and so
far weather conditions are also favourable. The trend looks weak
because stocks are also high from the old crop," said Samir
Mahendra Shah, a trader and exporter from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat state.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area
under the cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season
and favourable weather.
* Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the
market from mid-February.
* Spot jeera fell 25 rupees to 12,632 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on large stocks, weak overseas
demand and approaching supplies from the new season harvest,
though concerns about yield in top-producer Andhra Pradesh state
restricted the downside.
* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming
into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* "It is likely to trade range-bound. Yield concerns in
Andhra Pradesh may keep prices firm," said an analyst from Kotak
Commodities.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery fell 0.24 percent to 6,774 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)