MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Wednesday due to fresh export inquiries, though a higher area under cultivation and prospects of increased production capped gains.

* India exported 67,500 tonnes of cumin seed during April-September 2013, up from 35,018 tonnes in the year-earlier period, data from the Spices Board of India showed.

* At 1020 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 0.52 percent at 12,540 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "There is some improvement in overseas demand as other leading producing countries are supplying less. But any sharp upside is not expected because production is seen higher," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* India is the world's top jeera producing country followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under the cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera fell 98 rupees to 12,604 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns about yield in top-producer Andhra Pradesh state, though higher carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new-season harvest weighed on sentiment.

* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.

* "In the short-term, prices may move up on crop concern, but the overall trend looks weak because stocks are high and new season supplies have also started coming in the local markets," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery rose 0.68 percent to 6,810 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)