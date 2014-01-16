MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Thursday on a higher area under cultivation and prospects of increased production though export demand and some local buying in the spot market limited the downside.

* At 0955 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was down 0.14 percent at 12,525 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Jeera prices are getting some support from export demand but large stocks and prospects of higher production are expected to keep prices under pressure," said Samir Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* India is the world's top jeera producing country followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under the cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera rose 24 rupees to 12,656 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India exported 67,500 tonnes of cumin seed during April-September 2013, up from 35,018 tonnes in the year-earlier period, data from the Spices Board of India showed.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to large carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new-season harvest.

* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.

* "Supplies from the new season crop would increase gradually and would keep prices under pressure," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 0.38 percent to 6,754 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* However, concern about the yield of the crop due to excessive rains in top producer Andhra Pradesh limited the downside.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was offered at 5,905 rupees per 100 kg as compared with 5,840 rupees on Jan. 10.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)