MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian turmeric futures dropped on Friday on supplies from the new season harvest and higher carry-forward stocks amid sluggish local demand.

* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.

* "Turmeric futures may trade on a mixed note. New crop arrivals and huge carryover stocks may cap sharp gains," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At 0904 GMT, The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 1.39 percent to 6,654 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* However, concern about the yield of the crop due to excessive rains in top producer Andhra Pradesh limited the downside.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric fell 32 rupees to 5,873 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on some fresh export demand though increased acreage and prospects of higher production weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 0.12 percent at 12,560 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "A range-bound movement is expected in jeera in the short term. Export demand is supporting but hopes of higher production are keeping the upside limited," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* India is the world's top jeera producing country, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under the cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera fell 54 rupees to 12,620 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India exported 67,500 tonnes of cumin seed during April-September 2013, up from 35,018 tonnes in the year-earlier period, data from the Spices Board of India showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)