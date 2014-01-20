(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this domestic midday report and will instead issue a wrap at the close, looking ahead to trading factors for the next day.)

MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday, tracking firm cues from the spot market but supplies from the early-sown crop and higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.

* "Demand is good from overseas buyers at these prices. Local buying is also expected to stay firm in the short term," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* At 1021 GMT, The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 0.24 percent at 6,734 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric rose 61.5 rupees to 5,937.5 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cummin seed, futures were higher, supported by overseas and local demand though increased acreage and prospects of higher production capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 1.84 percent at 12,740 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Current prices are attractive and exports are good to Bangladesh and Srilanka," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* India is the world's top jeera producing country, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under the cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera rose 16 rupees to 12,680 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* India exported 67,500 tonnes of cumin seed during April-September 2013, up from 35,018 tonnes in the year-earlier period, data from the Spices Board of India showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)