MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday on improved local buying and a pick-up in overseas demand while concerns about the quality of the crop also aided sentiment.

* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.

* "Turmeric demand is slightly improving in the domestic markets. Export inquiries are also likely to gain pace with the increase in new season supplies," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At 1053 GMT, The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 0.71 percent at 6,778 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric rose 33 rupees to 5,939 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cummin seed, futures rose on export demand, though increased acreage and prospects of higher production limited the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 0.37 percent at 12,805 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export inquiries are good as India is the main supplier in the world market. Export demand is expected to rise further in coming weeks," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's top jeera producing country, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised area under cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera rose 24 rupees to 12,717 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

* India exported 67,500 tonnes of cumin seed during April-September 2013, up from 35,018 tonnes in the year-earlier period, data from the Spices Board of India showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)