MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian turmeric futures rose to their highest intra-day permissible limit on Thursday on concerns about the yield due to rains, and some fresh overseas inquiries.

* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.

* "Export demand is expected to pick up with the increase in local arrivals and improvement in quality. Initial supplies carry a lot of moisture," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst with Kotak Commodities.

* At 0849 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 3.99 percent at 7,030 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric rose 16.5 rupees to 5,912.5 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on expectation of a pick-up in export demand but large stocks and prospects of increased output due to higher acreage capped gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 0.22 percent at 12,667.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overseas demand is moderate and is expected to pick up in the coming weeks as traders are waiting for the new season crop to hit the market," said Acharya.

* India is the world's top jeera producing country, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera fell 87 rupees to 12,657 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)