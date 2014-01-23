Cricket-India opener Rahul set to miss Champions Trophy
MUMBAI, April 21 India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.
MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian turmeric futures rose to their highest intra-day permissible limit on Thursday on concerns about the yield due to rains, and some fresh overseas inquiries.
* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.
* "Export demand is expected to pick up with the increase in local arrivals and improvement in quality. Initial supplies carry a lot of moisture," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst with Kotak Commodities.
* At 0849 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 3.99 percent at 7,030 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric rose 16.5 rupees to 5,912.5 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on expectation of a pick-up in export demand but large stocks and prospects of increased output due to higher acreage capped gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was up 0.22 percent at 12,667.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Overseas demand is moderate and is expected to pick up in the coming weeks as traders are waiting for the new season crop to hit the market," said Acharya.
* India is the world's top jeera producing country, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.
* Spot jeera fell 87 rupees to 12,657 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA