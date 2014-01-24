(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this market report. If you have any questions or comments on these changes, please contact Jo Winterbottom at jo.winterbottom@thomsonreuters.com)

MUMBAI Jan 24 Turmeric futures in India rose to their highest in more than nine months on Friday on concerns about the yield due to rains in southern Andhra Pradesh state, and some fresh overseas inquiries.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.

* At 0950 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 1.08 percent at 7,106 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a high of 7,190 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen in mid-April last year.

* Buying is advised in turmeric at 7,080 rupees for a target of 7,200 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Commodities and Derivatives.

* Spot turmeric rose 66.60 rupees to 5,963 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were steady as pressure from large stocks and prospects of higher area under production was offset by expectation of a pick-up in export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.02 percent at 12,590 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* India is the world's top jeera producing country, followed by Syria and Turkey. Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Jeera may trade in a range of 12,450-12,680 rupees for the rest of the day, said Reddy.

* Spot jeera fell 58.6 rupees to 12,611.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)