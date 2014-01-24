(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this market
MUMBAI Jan 24 Turmeric futures in India rose to
their highest in more than nine months on Friday on concerns
about the yield due to rains in southern Andhra Pradesh state,
and some fresh overseas inquiries.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts in January.
* At 0950 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for April delivery was up 1.08 percent at 7,106 rupees
per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX), after hitting a high of 7,190 rupees earlier in the
day, a level last seen in mid-April last year.
* Buying is advised in turmeric at 7,080 rupees for a target
of 7,200 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with
Inditrade Commodities and Derivatives.
* Spot turmeric rose 66.60 rupees to 5,963 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were steady as pressure
from large stocks and prospects of higher area under production
was offset by expectation of a pick-up in export demand.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended down 0.02 percent at 12,590 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* India is the world's top jeera producing country, followed
by Syria and Turkey. Farmers in the key cultivating states have
raised the area under cultivation due to ample rains in the
monsoon season and favourable weather.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from
the new season crop are expected to hit the market from
mid-February.
* Jeera may trade in a range of 12,450-12,680 rupees for the
rest of the day, said Reddy.
* Spot jeera fell 58.6 rupees to 12,611.8 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)