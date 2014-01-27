MUMBAI Jan 27 Turmeric futures in India rose more than 1 percent due to lower arrivals in the southern states Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu following lower production and some fresh overseas inquiries.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.

* At 0846, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 1.06 percent at 7,038 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Arrivals are lower as production is lower ... buying is advised at 7,000 rupees, with a stop loss at 6,920 rupees, targeting 7,200 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Spot turmeric rose 3.95 rupees to 6,090.90 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower on Monday pressured by large stocks and prospects of higher area under production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was 0.84 percent lower at 12,455 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overall the trend in jeera is weak as production is expected to increase," said Reddy, adding jeera may trade in the range of 12,200-12,900 rupees for the week.

* India is the world's top jeera producing country, followed by Syria and Turkey. Farmers in the key cultivating states have raised the area under cultivation due to ample rains in the monsoon season and favourable weather.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera fell 21.8 rupees to 12,647.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)