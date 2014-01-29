MUMBAI Jan 29 Indian turmeric futures edged up on Wednesday to hit a contract high on thin supplies amid good export demand.

* At 0857 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 0.48 percent at 7,190 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 7,230 rupees.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts in January.

* "Arrivals are very less as production is down, which is supporting the prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Buying is advised at 7,140 for a target of 7,250, with a stop loss at 7,090 rupees, said Reddy.

* Spot turmeric was 125 rupees higher at 6,327.25 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower, pressured by large stocks and prospects of higher production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was 0.58 percent lower at 12,355 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is weak in jeera. It may trade in the range of 12,200-12,400 rupees for today," said Reddy.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera was 0.20 rupee higher at 12,615.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)