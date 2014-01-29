MUMBAI Jan 29 Indian turmeric futures edged up
on Wednesday to hit a contract high on thin supplies amid good
export demand.
* At 0857 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for April delivery was up 0.48 percent at 7,190 rupees
per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 7,230 rupees.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts in January.
* "Arrivals are very less as production is down, which is
supporting the prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with
Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
* Buying is advised at 7,140 for a target of 7,250, with a
stop loss at 7,090 rupees, said Reddy.
* Spot turmeric was 125 rupees higher at 6,327.25 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower, pressured
by large stocks and prospects of higher production.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
was 0.58 percent lower at 12,355 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The trend is weak in jeera. It may trade in the range of
12,200-12,400 rupees for today," said Reddy.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from
the new season crop are expected to hit the market from
mid-February.
* Spot jeera was 0.20 rupee higher at 12,615.8 rupees per
100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)