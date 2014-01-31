MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 1.5 percent on thin supplies amid good export demand.

* At 1040 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was up 1.55 percent at 7,454 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot turmeric rose 49.90 rupees to 6,397.70 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* "Overall trend is up due to lower production estimates," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst, with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Buying is advised at 7,380 rupees, for a target of 7,500, with a stop loss of 7,330 rupees, said Reddy.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian cumin seeds futures recovered to trade steady from a contract low on expectations of a pick-up in export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery was trading 0.04 percent lower at 12,182.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,107.5 rupees. The contract has lost 3.25 percent in the last five trading sessions through Thursday.

* Spot jeera fell 55 rupees to 12,507.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* "It is trading in oversold territory, and the overall trend is weak," said Reddy, adding jeera may trade in the range of 12,050-12,450 rupees.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)