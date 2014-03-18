MUMBAI, March 18 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to hit a contract
low, weighed down by rising supplies from the new season crop
and on expectations of higher output.
Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags
of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier,
due to an expanded area under cultivation and favourable
weather, spot traders said.
"Arrivals have been rising continuously and by April it may
reach about 50,000 bags daily, but demand is weak and this is
keeping prices under pressure," said Arvind Patel, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in top producer Gujarat.
Daily arrivals have been 36,000-38,000 bags at Unjha.
The key April contract was down 0.84 percent at
10,015 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange after hitting a low of 9,955 rupees earlier
in the day, a level last seen on Dec. 2, 2008.
The contract has fallen 21.51 percent since the start of the
year to Tuesday's low.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)