MUMBAI, March 18 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to hit a contract low, weighed down by rising supplies from the new season crop and on expectations of higher output.

Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier, due to an expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather, spot traders said.

"Arrivals have been rising continuously and by April it may reach about 50,000 bags daily, but demand is weak and this is keeping prices under pressure," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in top producer Gujarat.

Daily arrivals have been 36,000-38,000 bags at Unjha.

The key April contract was down 0.84 percent at 10,015 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange after hitting a low of 9,955 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Dec. 2, 2008.

The contract has fallen 21.51 percent since the start of the year to Tuesday's low. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)